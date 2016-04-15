Kazakh Leader has every right to state that peace is what the world needs – view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM "Kazakh President's Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century presented by him at the IV Nuclear Security Summit in the U.S. is one of the largest in the world and one of the first in our century," Professor of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Laila Akhmetova says.

“20th century is the century of wars. As soon as the world wars I and II stopped, the countries got involved in the race of armaments to strengthen their positions. This race gained its full capacity after the World War II. Nowadays, all the people are concerned over terrorism and new turns of military actions on the entire territory of the planet. The fact that our President became the first who presented this Manifesto, proves that Kazakhstan is one of the leading powers of the world which can tell its own military history. In particular, he speaks about the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site, about the consequences of those nuclear tests. 25 years have passed since then and our country has achieved a lot over this period. Therefore, he has every right to state that peace is what the world needs,” noted Akhmetova.

In turn, Laila Akhmetova added that she fully backs the Presidential Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century.”

“I am standing for implementation of all the ideas outlined in the Manifesto. I want Kazakhstan to lead this movement in the 21st century,” stressed she.