Kazakh Leader held sitting on Caspian Summit preparations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a meeting on preparations for the V Caspian Summit, Akorda press service reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration Adilbek Dzhakssybekov, Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Defense Minister Saken Zhasuzakov and reps of central state bodies attended the sitting.



Those attending focused on preparations for signing the Caspian Sea Legal Status Convention and other agreements, the schedule of the international events ahead with participation of the Head of State.



The Foreign Minister reported on the progress of preparations for the Caspian Summit.



"It is expected to complete the process of years-long negotiations on determination of the legal status of the Caspian Sea. The key is to be the Convention on the Caspian Sea legal status. Its adoption is to let regulate the complex of issues concerning rights and obligations of the Caspian littoral states on the use of the Caspian Sea," minister Abdrakhmanov said.



The President stressed the significance of the Convention in strengthening mutual benefit economic relations between the Caspian countries and charged to continue preparations for holding the V Caspian Summit.