    18:44, 22 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakh leader negotiates with heads of international companies

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana Expo-2017 Exhibition Complex has hosted bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Foreign Investors' Council plenary session, Akorda press-service reports.

    Participating in the plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held negotiations with several managing directors of international companies.

    Specifically, the Head of State spoke to Claudio Descalzi, Chief Executive Officer of Eni S.p.A., Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell, and Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL.

    The talks covered the companies' main activities in the oil and gas sector in Kazakhstan, as well as the important aspects of further coordination and planning of Karachaganak and Kashagan fields development.

    The heads of the companies highlighted the efficiency of the Foreign Investors' Council and thanked the President of Kazakhstan for creating a favorable investment climate in the country.

     

