    17:43, 14 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh leader proposes to craft Action Plan on development of CA states’ industrial coop

    None
    Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi
    Taking the floor at the V Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev drew the participants’ attention to the issues of industrial cooperation, Kazinform reports.

    «Today, we observe a tendency of formation of short, regional and stable supply chains. The establishment of cluster cooperation projects on manufacture of foodstuffs, light, construction and chemical industries has a great potential,» said the President.

    In this regard, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to craft an Action Plan on development of industrial cooperation of the Central Asian states, which will focus on forming a closed cycle of production of certain types of goods with their further export to the third countries’ markets.


    Central Asia Tajikistan Security President of Kazakhstan President
