EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:20, 16 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh leader: Rada holds back Poroshenko from accepting Donbass status

    None
    None
    SOCHI. KAZINFORM - Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada (parliament) will not allow President Pyotr Poroshenko to accept the status of the war-torn Donbass region, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev claimed at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    "Poroshenko recently told me that he had no majority in Rada and thus could not accept the status of the Donbass region," he said. "I believe that (Poroshenko) would be able to find compromises."

    A TASS correspondent reported from Astana on July 1 that the Ukrainian president asked Kazakh President Nazarbayev to act as a mediator in defusing the standoff in Ukraine's southeast enclave. Kazakhstan's presidential press service stated that "Poroshenko requested Nazarbayev to push ahead with his mediation efforts to resolve the crisis."

    However, the Ukrainian president's press office made no mention of Poroshenko's request in its report on the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

    Photo:© EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

    Tags:
    Russia Ukraine Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!