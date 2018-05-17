Kazakh Leader receives Yandex CEO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Arkady Volozh, the co-founder and CEO at Yandex, Akorda press service said.

The Head of State noted that Arkady Volozh, a native of Kazakhstan, is one of the pioneers of digital economy in CIS.



The President stressed the importance of joint work with Russian companies in the sphere of digitalization and reminded of the thematic forum held in Almaty.



In his turn, Volozh said that is essential to take an advantage of the existing and unique situations in Russia and Kazakhstan with global and local companies working publicly at one market.



Besides, the parties debated cooperation within the framework of the IT Hub and Astana International Financial Centre.