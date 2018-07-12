Kazakh leader vested rights to head Security Council for life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Law of Kazakhstan "On Security Council" and amendments to the law have come into effect. The documents are published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily, Kazinform reports.

The law specifies the legal status, competence and administration of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Parliament adopted the law May this year. The President of Kazakhstan signed the law on July 5. The Constitutional Council recognized the document corresponding to the Constitution.



"By virtue of his historical mission the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy is vested rights to head the Security Council for life," the document reads. The Kazakh President appoints the Security Council members after consultation with chairman.



The law enters into force since the first day of its official publication.