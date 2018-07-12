EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:40, 12 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh leader vested rights to head Security Council for life

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Law of Kazakhstan "On Security Council" and amendments to the law have come into effect. The documents are published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Daily, Kazinform reports. 

    The law specifies the legal status, competence and administration of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. The Kazakh Parliament adopted the law May this year. The President of Kazakhstan signed the law on July 5. The Constitutional Council recognized the document corresponding to the Constitution.

    "By virtue of his historical mission the First President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy is vested rights to head the Security Council for life," the document reads. The Kazakh President appoints the Security Council members after consultation with chairman.

    The law enters into force since the first day of its official publication.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Security President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!