Kazakh Leader visited the Kirov plant in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM As part of his visit to Petropavlovsk the Head of State visited the Kirov plant that produces railway automation equipment, telecommunications, security system for oil and gas complex, Akorda press service reports.

Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov reported on the region's socioeconomic development, realization of industrial projects and progress of realization of the tasks set in the Address.



President Nursultan Nazarbayev noted efficiency of the implementation of the region's development program in the context of preparations for the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia. At the same time the Head of State underlined the region's agrarian potential, pointing out the need to promote development of agriculture in the region.



The President also focused on the results of housing and infrastructure facilities construction, realization of social programs. This year above 6,000 are expected to receive new housing in the region, above 150,000 people will get increased wages.



Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State met with the public representatives. Those gathered expressed gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the social programs adopted and support rendered.



As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in North Kazakhstan region to take part in the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia. The leaders are expected to visit a tourism exhibition, take part in the plenary sitting of the XV Interregional Cooperation Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia. The parties will debate new approaches and trends in the development of tourism of Kazakhstan and Russia.



A presentation of the Baiterek launch vehicle will also be held there.