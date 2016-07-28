Kazakh lifter Almas Uteshov failed 2012 Olympic Games doping-test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani weightlifter Almas Uteshov has failed again a doping-test, Sports.kz reports citing the IWF.

As per a statement published by the IWF on its website, Uteshov’s blood sample taken at 2012 Olympic Games, where he stood the 7th, turned out to contain prohibited substances, namely Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, Stanozolol (S1.1 Anabolic agents).

Among others who violated the anti-doping regulations are Russian, Moldovan, Turkish, Armenian, Georgian and Azerbaijani athletes.

Earlier, Uteshov’s 2015 Houston Championships doping-test gave a positive result. The athlete has been suspended from competitions.