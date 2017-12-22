Kazakh literature and culture center opens in Macedonia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The opening ceremony of the Center of Kazakh Literature and Culture took place in the National and University Library "St. Kliment Ohridski" in Skopje (Macedonia) on December 19, 2017, the Kazakh Embassy in Hungary posted on Facebook .

The event was arranged by the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in cooperation with the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Hungary in accordance with the project "Modern Kazakh Culture in the Global World," proposed by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the program article "The Course Towards Future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

The national academic library of Kazakhstan transferred to the national fund of the National and University Library "St. Kliment Ohridski" more than 100 books of art, scientific, journalistic and other genres in Kazakh, Russian and English languages.





The objectives of the Centre opening is to assist in the study of the literary heritage of Kazakhstan, the popularization of Kazakh literature, strengthening of intercultural and inter-civilizational dialogue and the development of international cultural cooperation.

In addition, the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan and the National and University Library "St. Kliment Ohridski" was signed during the event.

It is noteworthy that to date, similar centers opened in the national libraries of China, Russia, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, Korea, Malaysia, Sweden, France, Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and CIS countries.