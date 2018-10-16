EN
    19:01, 16 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Literature Anthologies in Russian to be published at Moscow State University

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The National Commission for Realization of Rukhani Janghyru Program and Russian partners of the Modern Kazakhstan's culture in the global world project signed a memorandum of cooperation on October 16 in Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    The Publisher's House of the Lomonosov Moscow State University and Moscow city organization of the Writers' Union of Russia will take part in translation of the Contemporary Kazakh Prose Anthology and Contemporary Kazakh Poetry Anthology into Russian and its issuing. 

    As earlier reported, translation of the collection of the Kazakh contemporary literary works into six languages of the UN is being realized under the Rukhani Janghyru program initiated by Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev. One of the key directions of the program is the Modern Kazakhstan's culture in the global world project. Its task is to show the world the achievements of the contemporary Kazakh literature, music and fine arts, choreography, cinema and theatre gained for the years of independence.

    Signing of the memorandums took place at the Kazakh Embassy in Russia with Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Imangali Tasmaganbetov and director of the National Translation Bureau Rauan Kenzhekhanuly taking part in it. Secretary of the National Commission for Rukhani Janghury Program Realization Aida Balayeva signed the memorandum on behalf of Kazakhstan.

    Moscow city organization of the Writers' Union of Russia will provide literary translation and editing of literary collections under the memorandum signed. The Publisher's House of the Lomonosov Moscow State University will publish and disseminate the edition among the Russia-speaking readers.

