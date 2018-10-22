Kazakh literature anthologies to be published in Chinese, Arabic languages

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Commission for Implementation of Rukhani Janghyru Programme, China International Publishing Group and Egyptian Centre of Culture and Education signed today an agreement on cooperation in Astana.

As per the agreement, the foreign partners will help Kazakhstan in translation, publication and distribution of Kazakh literature anthologies in Chinese and Arabic.

China International Publishing Group is a state translation structure which annually publishes 20million copies of fiction in languages of 56 ethnic groups living in China. Kazakh editorial office has been functioning in the publishing house since 1953.

The Egyptian Cultural Centre & Education Bureau is an authoritative organization which propagates the Arabic language and culture and contributes to the strengthening of cultural-humanitarian ties between Egypt and foreign countries.

At the ceremony of signing the agreement, Secretary of the National Commission for Implementation of Rukhani Janghyru Programme Aida Balayeva noted the importance and high status of the project initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. For the first time the anthologies of the Kazakh Prose and Poetry will be translated simultaneously into six languages of the UN and will be distributed almost around the world - English, Arabic, Chinese, Spanish, Russian and French.

Director of the Egyptian Cultural Centre & Education Bureau Hemdan Mabrouk expressed hope that the joint work on translation and publication of the anthologies will greatly contribute to the strengthening of the cultural-humanitarian ties between the Arab world and Kazakhstan and to the two countries' rapprochement.

The Chinese side said they are pleased to be a part of such large-scale project implemented together with the largest publishing houses of the world.