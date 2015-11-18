Kazakh literature to be translated into Armenian
The research work is unique since the last translation of Kazakh literature into Armenian dates back to the Soviet period. At that time, Armenian readers became first acquainted with the works by Abai Kunanbayev and Mukhtar Auezov. Preface for anthology will contain detailed historical and philological notes that Armenian scientists will compile with the help of the scientific community of Kazakhstan, in particular, professors of Gumilyov University.
"We plan to publish an anthology of Kazakh literature which will include works of Kazakh authors starting with Yassaui including works akyns and bards as well as authors of the 20th century such as Olzhas Suleimenov, and other modern Kazakh poets and writers," Alexander Safaryan, head of Turkology Department at the Yerevan State University said.
Source: http://kazakh-tv.kz/en