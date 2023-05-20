Kazakh low-cost airline launches Astana -Tashkent direct flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of flights between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is set to increase, Kazinform learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan plans to launch direct flights between Astana and Tashkent. It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays on A320 aircraft.

As earlier reported, FlyArstan will open Astana-Ankara direct flights.