EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 20 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh low-cost airline launches Astana -Tashkent direct flights

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The number of flights between the capital cities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is set to increase, Kazinform learnt from the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

    Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan plans to launch direct flights between Astana and Tashkent. It will fly twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays on A320 aircraft.

    As earlier reported, FlyArstan will open Astana-Ankara direct flights.


    Tags:
    Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Tourism Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!