EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:19, 30 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan announced the start of ticket sales from Astana to Ankara, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh low-cost carrier is to operate 5-hour flights en-route Astana-Ankara on Tuesdays and Sundays from May 23. The cost of a one-way ticket is estimated at 43,560 tenge.

    FlyArystan is the first Kazakh low-cost carrier and Air Astana subdivision.

    It is worthy to note that Kazakhstan and China plan to resume flights between Astana and Beijing three days a week starting from March 25 this year.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan are in talks to resume flights to Tokyo.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Transport Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!