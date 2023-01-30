Kazakh low-cost carrier to launch flights en route Astana-Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan announced the start of ticket sales from Astana to Ankara, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh low-cost carrier is to operate 5-hour flights en-route Astana-Ankara on Tuesdays and Sundays from May 23. The cost of a one-way ticket is estimated at 43,560 tenge.

FlyArystan is the first Kazakh low-cost carrier and Air Astana subdivision.

It is worthy to note that Kazakhstan and China plan to resume flights between Astana and Beijing three days a week starting from March 25 this year.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Japan are in talks to resume flights to Tokyo.