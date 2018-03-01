Kazakh Madiyar Zhanuzak wins IBF B&R tournament in Macau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Wednesday, Kazakh professional boxer Madiyar Zhanuzak defeated John Mark Aleman of the Philippines to win the IBF Belt & Road Region flyweight title, SPORTINFORM reports.

Zhanuzak won the 10-round bout against Mark Aleman by unanimous decision of judges.

As previously reported, the IBF established the B&R Region with the support of IBF Africa, IBF Asia, IBF China, IBF Europe and the Eurasian Boxing Parliament.