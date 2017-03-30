Kazakh magazine OYLA to appear in Australia and New Zealand

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh science magazine OYLA will start publishing in Australia and New Zealand, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The publishing house in Australia and New Zealand bought out the franchise of OYLA. Magazine OYLA Youth Science will be issued every month since April 1, 2017. The new edition will be issued with circulation of 20,000 copies for junior students, schoolchildren and adults. The teachers of school academic disciplines and largest schools of New Zealand have already highly appreciated the magazine", posted on Facebook.

As a reminder, the first issue of the magazine was presented in Almaty in September 2015. 20,000 copies in Kazakh and Russian languages (as separate editions) were sent to all Kazakhstan schools.

It is noted that for nearly two years 20 issues of OYLA have been published and for all that time the editorial staff have continuously worked for the quality of the magazine making it eventually go international.

"OYLA has become the first intellectual product exported from Kazakhstan. To adapt the magazine to English the articles were not only translated but were updated to reflect the peculiarities of the language and western system of education. A part of the articles were significantly revised not only in text but in page layout. The foreign experience will also be conveyed backwards as well, i.e. experience and reviews of western professionals will be used to improve the Kazakh version of OYLA", the editor staff said.