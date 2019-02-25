EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:00, 25 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Majilis approves candidacy of Deputy PM

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Majilis committee for economic reform and regional development has agreed on the candidacy of Zhenis Kassymbek for a post of the Deputy Prime Minister, the Majilis press service reports.

    At the instruction of the Kazakh PM, head of the PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov has introduced the candidacy.

    The members of the committee put him a set of questions and took the corresponding decision after consideration.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!