EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:12, 11 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Majilis Bureau registers Zhana Kazakhstan deputy group

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov held a meeting of the Majilis Bureau that focused on the draft agenda of the forthcoming plenary session of the deputies, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The Chamber is expected to debate draft legislative amendments on corruption control in the first reading. Besides, the deputies will consider the draft law On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on volunteering, charity, state social order and grants for NGOs in the first reading.

    Notably, the Majilis Bureau registered the Zhana Kazakhstan (New Kazakhstan) deputy group.


    Tags:
    Parliament Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!