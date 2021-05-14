Kazakh Majilis Chairman, South Korean National Assembly Speaker discuss interparliamnetary coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting took place between Nurlan Nigmatulin, Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, and Park Byeong-seug, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea in a video format, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation, upgrading the interaction between Kazakh and South Korean parliamentarians.

It also highlighted a strategic nature of relations between the two countries developing because of the efforts of the heads of state.

According to Mr. Nigmatulin, South Korean President Moon Jae-in demonstrated Seoul’s interest in developing bilateral relations during his state visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019. The Fresh Wind program for new economic cooperation until 2022 signed as part of the visit has huge perspectives.

He also told the South Korean counterpart about the political reforms initiated by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In his turn, South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug congratulated the country on the 30th anniversary of independence.

The two paid special attention to the development of dialogue between parliamentarians of the countries, calling for expanding interaction between specialized committees and cooperation groups as well as sharing experiences in legislative work.