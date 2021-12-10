Kazakh Majilis Speaker addresses int’l scientific and practical conference in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «Our country is open to new views and ideas, while preserving its national identity,» Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin said at the international scientific and practical conference «Leadership. Stability. Progress» taking place in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The modern world is facing another period of turbulence. In general, to be sure, the coronavirus pandemic is a kind of stress test for all countries causing tectonic shifts in the global geopolitical and geoeconomics systems, rising confrontations between super powers,» said Nigmatulin.

Despite this, according to him, Kazakhstan runs a weighted and balanced domestic and foreign policy which helps it move forward.

«To move into the future Elbasy called on the next generations of Kazakhstanis to presence and build upon the achievements of our independence. The address titled «The Seven Pillars of Statehood» reflects deep messages such as independence, unity and accord, vast land, our traditions and national culture, thirst for knowledge and labor as well as pragmatism. I am sure that these values through their creative energy could enable us to raise the flag of independent Kazakhstan even higher,» said Nigmatulin.

«Today, this conference allows us not only to share unique experiences and vies but also to generate universal mechanisms for solving problems of today in the condition of the new reality,» he said.