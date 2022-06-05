EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:16, 05 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Majilis Speaker casts his vote in national referendum

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Majilis of Parliament Yerlan Koshanov voted in the referendum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Majilis Speaker cast his vote at 8:32 am at the polling station No.110 in the Kazakh Temir Zholy building in Nur-Sultan city.

    The national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Consitution is taking place in Kazakhstan. The polling stations are to be open until 8:00 pm Nur-Sultan time. A total of 11.7 million people as well as over 11 thousand Kazakhstani nationals residing abroad can cast their votes in the referendum.

    Earlier the Central Commission for the Referendum informed that the voting began at 8,089 polling stations as well as 12 ones in 10 countries at 8:00 am Nur-Sultan time.




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Majilis Referendum News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!