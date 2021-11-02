Kazakh Majilis Speaker expresses condolences over Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov’s passing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin expressed condolences and support words to the family members and close ones of late statesman, Majilis Deputy of 5th convocation Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov on behalf of Deputies of the Lower Chamber of parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Majilis.

The Majilis Speaker highlighted the contribution of late Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov to the development of the country as well as the settlement of the issues in different spheres of life of Kazakhstani society, including tourism, sport, beatification of the Kazakh capital, and agriculture.

«His law-making activity Temirkhan Dosmukhabetov began in the Supreme Council of the 12th convocation and successfully continued it as Deputy of the Majilis of the 5th convocation working on improving domestic legislation. As a member of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security he decently defended the interests of the country effectively using the parliamentary diplomacy methods. Temirkhan was a wonderful person and true patriot of his country. On behalf of the entire deputy corps and personally I express deep condolences and sincere words of support to the family members and close ones. Famed statesman, public figure, reliable colleague, friend, Majilis Deputy Temirkhan Dosmukhabetov’s blessed memory will live forever in our hearts,» noted Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin.