Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Finnish MPs discuss President’s State-of-the-Nation Address

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with members of the Finland-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group headed by Ville Skinnari, the press service of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament says.

The meeting was mainly dedicated to the issues of legal environment for introducing digitalization and innovative technologies outlined as one of the top priorities in the Address of the President of Kazakhstan.

Nurlan Nigmatulin underlined that Finland is one of the world's top ten innovative states, and our country takes interest in the Finnish experience in terms of legal environment for innovative economy. According to the Majilis Speaker, the interaction of the parliamentary cooperation groups will make a great contribution to this process.



In turn, emphasizing the importance of the Kazakh President's Address and the priority areas outlined in the document, Ville Skinnari noted that there is common ground. According to the Finnish parliamentarian, this mainly refers to the issues of innovation component and joint projects in this respect, as well as the digitalization of clean technologies and smart cities.

Highlighting the strategic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland, the sides expressed confidence in the progressive development of bilateral relations. Moreover, Nurlan Nigmatulin said that the visit of the Finnish parliamentarians to our country, which continued the practice of regular meetings, bespeaks the effective interparliamentary collaboration.