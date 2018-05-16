Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Georgia's FM held talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Mikheil Janelidze who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan.

The parties debated pressing issues of Kazakh-Georgian cooperation, the Majilis press service said.



According to Nurlan Nigmatulin, the dynamics of ties demonstrate mutual interest in steady development of bilateral relations, highlighting trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian, international cooperation as promising spheres.



Emphasizing timeliness of solutions of problems concerning regional and global security, the Speaker drew attention to the Kazakh President's initiative to set up under the aegis of the United Nations the common world network to counter international terrorism and extremism.



In his turn, Mikheil Janelidze highly appreciated Kazakhstan's role in the region and world at large.



"Dynamic development of Kazakhstan, and stability you demonstrate thanks to the policy of your President, serve an example for many countries. We highly appreciate the role your country plays for the stability in the region and world. Your successful work in the UN Security Council is yet another example of your approach and the foreign policy course we highly appreciate," he stressed.