Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş visit Turkestan
Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş visited the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.
The official visit of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş to Kazakhstan continued in Turkestan.
Koshanov and Kurtulmuş toured the sacred sites of the city: Mausoleums of Arystan bab, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and Rabiya begim.
The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly took part in the conference discussing the place of the Turkic world in the 21st century at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University afterwards. Speaking to the participants, Kurtulmuş pointed out that his visit to Kazakhstan is productive so far.
Yesterday, I was received by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. A meeting took place with the chairmen of the parliament chambers. Today, I’m meeting with you in Turkestan. Kazakhstan has always taken a special place in our relations with the Turkic countries. Our ancestor Khoja Ahmed Yasawi was a unique person in the Islamic world. His works and noble heritage have become widespread worldwide. Followers of Yasawi’s teachings reached Türkiye and the Balkans. This unique cultural heritage binds our states, said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş.