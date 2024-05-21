Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş visit Turkestan

Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş visited the spiritual capital of the Turkic world – the city of Turkestan, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Photo: Majilis press service

The official visit of Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş to Kazakhstan continued in Turkestan.

Photo: Majilis press service

Koshanov and Kurtulmuş toured the sacred sites of the city: Mausoleums of Arystan bab, Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and Rabiya begim.

The Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly took part in the conference discussing the place of the Turkic world in the 21st century at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi International Kazakh-Turkish University afterwards. Speaking to the participants, Kurtulmuş pointed out that his visit to Kazakhstan is productive so far.

Photo: Majilis press service