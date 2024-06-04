Kazakh Majilis Speaker Koshanov, Egyptian Senate Chairman Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq meet

Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov had a meeting with Speaker of the Senate of Egypt Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, who arrived in Astana for an official visit. The sides discussed the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation, including deepening interparliamentary ties, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, Koshanov pointed out that over 30 years of diplomatic relations Kazakhstan and Egypt have established productive cooperation.

Mostly, it’s an achievement of our leaders – Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. We, parliamentarians, will make every effort in terms of legislative provision of the agreements reached at the high level, said the Majilis Speaker.

During the meeting, Koshanov informed about the large-scale political, economic reforms underway in the country at the initiative of President Tokayev as well as about the legislative work of the Majilis.

The sides agreed to step up the work of the deputy groups of friendship of both countries.

In this regard, Koshanov noted the importance of sharing experience in the field of legislation, the necessity to expand the legal framework of the two countries, in particular, the signature of the agreements between Kazakhstan and Egypt on extradition, mutual legal support on criminal cases and transfer of sentenced persons.

For his part, Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq expressed full support of the political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan.

Our goal is to strengthen cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries. We’re also keen on ramping up social, economic and political ties. The leaders of our countries seek further strengthen cooperation. Today, I had a great honor to meet the Kazakh President, said Speaker of the Egyptian Senate Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq.

The sides discussed the issues of cooperation in trade and economic, transport and transit, tourist and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In conclusion, Koshanov expressed confidence that the official visit of the Egyptian Senate Speaker will strengthen the political dialogue between the countries and give a new impetus to the development of interparliamentary cooperation.