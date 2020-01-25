Kazakh Majilis Speaker mourns loss of life in Turkey earthquake

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin sent a telegram of condolences to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop to extend condolences over multiple victims caused by the earthquake in the east of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Majilis’ press service.

«On my personal behalf and on behalf of Kazakhstani MPs I extend deep and sincere condolences to the bereaved families as a result of the powerful earthquake which jolted Turkey,» the telegram reads.

He also wished those injured swift recovery.