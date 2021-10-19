Kazakh Majilis Speaker, Saudi Consultative Assembly Chairman meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin held talks with Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh, Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, who is on an official visit in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Majilis.

The meeting focused on the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, including at the interparliamentary level.

During the meeting, Nigmatulin noted that Saudi Arabia is one of the main partners of Kazakhstan in the Middle East, the country which has provided huge support to Kazakhstan and took an active part in building the young Kazakh capital since the first days of independence.

The Majilis Chairman stressed the special attention the Kazakh leadership paus to the development of the relations with Arabia in all spheres.

At the same time, he expressed confidence that the strengthening of Kazakhstan-Saudi interparliamentary dialogue will facilitate the implementation of the agreements between the Heads of State. The Majilis Chairman called for enhancing cooperation between the relevant committees of two parliaments, cooperation groups, as well as exchanging legislative experiences.

On his part, Chairman of the Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia Abdullah ibn Muhammad Al ash-Sheikh pointed out that the development of political and economic relations between the States is particularly dynamic. He emphasized the importance of further strengthening the established relations.

Speaking of the prospects of partnership between Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia in trade and economic, investment spheres, the Kazakh Majilis Speaker noted the opportunities for foreign investors, including Saudi companies, that the bill on industrial policy the Majilis deputies working on provides.

The meeting also discussed the strengthening of cultural ties between the countries.