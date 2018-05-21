Kazakh Majilis Speaker to attend sitting of inter-chamber commission in Moscow

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis (Lower Chamber of the Parliament) of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has arrived in Moscow for an official visit, the Majilis press service said.

Nigmatulin is also expected to have talks with Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.



The Kazakh Speaker will attend the 10th meeting of the Inter-Chamber Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation of the Majilis and State Duma.