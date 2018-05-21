EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:47, 21 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh Majilis Speaker to attend sitting of inter-chamber commission in Moscow

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis (Lower Chamber of the Parliament) of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has arrived in Moscow for an official visit, the Majilis press service said. 

    Nigmatulin is also expected to have talks with Speaker of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly Vyacheslav Volodin.

    The Kazakh Speaker will attend the 10th meeting of the Inter-Chamber Parliamentary Commission for Cooperation of the Majilis and State Duma.

    Tags:
    Parliament Kazakhstan and Russia Majilis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!