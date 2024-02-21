Kazakh Majilis Speaker to undertake official visit to Russia

Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Yerlan Koshanov is expected to pay an official visit to the Russian Federation. As part of his trip, he will visit Moscow and Kazan, according to a source at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Official spokesperson of the ministry Aibek Smadiyarov, the Majilis Speaker will hold bilateral talks with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Speaker of Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

While in Kazan, Koshanov is also set to meet with head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin.

During the visit the sides are expected to touch upon inter-parliamentary contacts as well as further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.