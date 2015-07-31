Kazakh, Malaysian PMs discuss trade and economic ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Kuala Lumpur Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has held a meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Najib Tun Razak.

The heads of governments have discussed a number of issues of strengthening trade and economic ties. The parties noted the significant potential for expansion of cooperation in various spheres of bilateral partnership, according to the website primeminister.kz. Recall that Mr. Masimov arrived in Kuala Lumpur to partake in the 128th session of the International Olympic Committee. Today Beijing and Almaty will find out which one of them will win the right to host the 2022 Winter Olympics.