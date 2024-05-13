EN
    20:02, 13 May 2024

    Kazakh man arrested on a charge of murder in UK provided with lawyer

    Foreign Ministry
    Photo credit: mfa.kz

    A national of Kazakhstan who has been arrested on a charge of murder in the UK is provided with a lawyer, Kazinform News Agency cites Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.

    As earlier reported, Beibit Baimolda, born on December 30, 1986, was accused of the murder on May 7. On Wednesday, May 8, he appeared at the Thames Magistrate’s Court.

    Baimolda reportedly came to the UK from Kazakhstan in May 2023 through a seasonal work visa for a term of 6 months, according to Kazinform sources.

