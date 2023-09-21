EN
    13:54, 21 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh man dies after falling from top of 18-storey high-rise building in S Korea

    Photo: KazInform

    A man from Kazakhstan died after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building in South Korea, Kazinform reports citing local media idomin.com.

    The man was preparing to paint a roof of the 18-storey high-rise building.

    “The tragedy occurred on Thursday, September 21, at 08:25 am. The man was installing a protection strip and fell from the top of the 18-storey apartment block in Kanto-Dong, Gimhae city. He was rushed to a hospital, but doctors could not save his life,” idomin.com reported citing police.

    Local media reported that the construction company is not subject to the law on punishment for this kind of incident, since it employs less than 50 people.

    The media also reported the police will thoroughly investigate this accident, by checking the wear and tear of equipment and observance of safety regulations by the company officials.

