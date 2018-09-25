Kazakh man wins bronze at World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fighting in the 70 kg weight division at the World Junior Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship held in Tula, Russia, Koshen Akanov, an athlete of the Central Athletic Club of the Armed Forces of the Republic Kazakhstan, won a bronze medal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

About 300 strongest fighters of 14 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Germany, competed for the champion titles.