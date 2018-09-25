EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:28, 25 September 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh man wins bronze at World Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fighting in the 70 kg weight division at the World Junior Hand-to-Hand Combat Championship held in Tula, Russia, Koshen Akanov, an athlete of the Central Athletic Club of the Armed Forces of the Republic Kazakhstan, won a bronze medal, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

    About 300 strongest fighters of 14 countries including Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Romania, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Germany, competed for the champion titles.

    Tags:
    Sport Army Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!