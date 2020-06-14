Kazakh Maria Agapova debuts in UFC with 3-minute win

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan’s first amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) world champion Maria Agapova (8-1) held her first fight in the largest MMA promotion - the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Kazinform reports with reference to Sports.kz.

Maria shined at the UFC on ESPN 10 tournament, which was held without spectators in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA). Agapova's rival was American Hannah Cifers (10-5).

23-year-old Kazakhstan’s Maria Agapova choked out Hannah Cifers in the first round of their flyweight bout.

Agapova was relentless in agression. She landed a big kick that hurt Cifers and eventually got her to the ground where she was able to apply a rear-naked choke that forced the end of the fight at 2:42.

Thus, the Kazakh woman won the ninth victory in her professional career and the first in the UFC. Cifers suffered sixth defeat.













Photo credit: vk.com/ufc