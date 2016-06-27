Kazakh mass media helped form strong and sustainable Kazakhstan - Secretary of State (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani mass media contributed greatly to the formation of the strong and sustainable Kazakhstan, said Secretary of State Ms Gulshara Abdykalikova during an awarding ceremony of the presidential awards for the best journalists in the Akorda presidential residence on Monday.

"Distinguished ladies and gentlemen! I congratulate you on your upcoming professional holiday. The best journalists traditionally receive the presidential awards, grants and gratitude letters from the President of Kazakhstan. This year Kazakhstan marks 25 years of its independence. Over the past years Kazakhstan has turned into a strong and sustainable country. And, of course, mass media has greatly contributed to that. They cover all developments in the republic in an unbiased manner ensuring inextricable connection between the state and the population," Secretary Abdykalikova said.



The Secretary of State stressed that media support is the key condition of implementation of 5 institutional reforms initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.



Ms Abdykalikova added that the presidential awards are given to those who demonstrated their mastership, talent and diligence in the best interests of our Motherland.



Recipients of the presidential awards and grants receives 8,4 million tenge in total this year.



