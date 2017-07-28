Kazakh mass media workers attend TIKA seminar in Ankara

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Mass media and IT workers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Mongolia and Iraq were invited by the Turkish International Cooperation and Development Agency (TIKA) to attend an international seminar at TRT TV Channel in Ankara, Turkey, Kazinform reports.

In addition to the seminar that was held on July 24-29, its participants had a chance to visit TRT-haber newsroom, museum and archive.







Deputy Technical Director of "RTRC "Kazakhstan" Nurzhan Mustafin told Kazinform correspondent that TIKA seminar was very useful. "First of all, I compared what we can do better and what TRT does better. We adopted the best practices of our colleagues. I was hugely impressed by TRT equipment... Everything here is done to make work more comfortable. It is obvious that people like to work here," he said.







Baglan Bekmukhambetov, head of Design and Graphic Design Department of Khabar TV Channel, praised professional approach of Turkish colleagues adding that the seminar was very interesting.



In conclusion, participants of the seminar received certificates.



















