Kazakh media delegation visits Anadolu Agency

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A Kazakh media delegation visited Anadolu Agency headquarters in Ankara, Turkey’s capital on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The visit came as part of an event organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Ankara to mark the independence day of Kazakhstan.

Representing the leading Kazakh newspapers, television channels and news agencies, the delegation was welcomed by the Anadolu Agency’s Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Metin Mutanoglu.

Mutanoglu informed the delegates about the agency activities, the languages of broadcast and its objectives, as well as the international structure and functioning of the organization.

He said that Anadolu Agency -- broadcasting in 13 languages -- is among the world's most important media organizations.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a well-established global news agency with operations in most major regions around the globe, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Asia-Pacific.

Underlining the strong relation between Kazakh and Turkish people, Mutanoglu said: «We have good relations with Kazakhstan politically and economically. We see Kazakhstan as the most stable country in the Central Asia and, hopefully, we will see a much stronger Kazakhstan in the future.»

Mutanoglu stated that Anadolu Agency's network covers 90% of the world's population.

«Anadolu Agency has 41 offices in 35 countries, representatives in 100 countries and serves to subscribers in 76 countries,» he added.

He also said that the agency has staff from 124 different nationalities.