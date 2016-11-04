Kazakh medical specialists to adopt Chinese colleagues' experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Medical Center Hospital of the President's Affairs Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Beijing Tong Ren Tang Europe Holding B.V. and CITIK KAZAKHSTAN LLP signed the memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of healthcare, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the President's Affairs Administration.

As per the document, the sides will develop and strengthen cooperation in the sphere of healthcare.



Participants are planning to cooperate in the following directions: introduction of the most effective diagnostic and treatment methods; joint projects in medical personnel training in the field of healthcare and traditional Chinese medicine; exchange of medical and other specialists.



The sides will also work closely to organize master classes, research-to-practice conferences and other events.