KRASNOYARSK. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstanis entered Top 10 of the FIS Moguls World Cup stage in the Russia city of Krasnoyarsk, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov and Dmitriy Reikherd were ranked 6th and 7th respectively.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury won the stage by outperforming British and American athletes.