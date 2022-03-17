Kazakh men's archery team reaches Asia Cup Stage 1 archery event

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's men's archery team reached the final of the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1 in Phuket, Thailand, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakh archery team which is made up of Ilfat Abdullin, sanzhar Mussayev, and Duletkeldy Zhanbyrbai is to take on the Indian squad in the recurve men's team event at the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1.

The final match is set to take place on March 19.



