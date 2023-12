SOCHI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstanis took sixth place in the men’s team épée event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan’s men’s épée squad included Elmir Alimzhanov, Ruslan Kurbanov, Dmitriy Aleksanin, and Yerlik Sertai.