Kazakh men’s team up in 44th Chess Olympiad standings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 8 the Kazakh men’s chess team defeated Croatia at the now-running 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, with a score of 3:1, Sports.kz reads.

It let Kazakhstan climb up from the 25th to the 20th spot in the Olympiad standings.

As earlier reported, Uzbekistan ranks high, while Armenia stands second.

Besides, the Kazakh women's chess team is out of the Top 5 to rank currently 8th in the Olympiad standings.

Photo: sports.kz







