Kazakh meteorologists warn motorists of black ice across country

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today, especially in southeastern parts of the country. Fog, black ice and bleak wind are forecast for most regions as well.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, South Kazakhstan and Almaty regions.



Fog will blanket Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Zhambyl regions.



Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians of black ice that will cover roads in Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.