Kazakh MFA, Astana International Airport got awards in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 35th session of the Interstate Council for Aviation and Airspace Use (Interstate Council) was held today in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Director of the European and North Atlantic Office of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Luis Fonseca de Almeida, other high level representatives of the Interstate Council and ICAO as well as heads of foreign offices, ministries of transport, civil aviation services, aviation enterprises, educational and research centres of the Civil Aviation and Airspace Use Treaty participating-states attended in the event.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Beibit Issabayev and Director General of Kazaeronavigatsia Azat Bekturov represented Kazakhstan at the session. The session was devoted to the 70 th anniversary of the ICAO and the forthcoming 25th anniversary of the Interstate Aviation Committee which is an executive body of the Interstate Council.

Taking into consideration the cooperation of Kazakhstan with all international and regional civil aviation partners as well as dynamic development of this sector in Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan was awarded in the nomination "For Diplomatic and International Legal Support of Civil Aviation."

Besides, the International Airport of Astana got an award for significant contribution to the development of international airports.

The Headquarters of the International Council for Aviation and Airspace Use is located in Baku. It was opened by the decision of the 34 th session of the Interstate Council.