Kazakh MFA checks if there are Kazakh nationals injured in Antalya road accident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is now clarifying the circumstances of the road accident that occurred in Antalya, Turkey, Kazinform reports with reference to Anuar Zhainakov, the Head of the MFA press service.

The MFA of Kazakhstan is primarily checking the information about any citizens of Kazakhstan among those injured in the accident. Anuar Zhainakov promises to let the media know about it as soon as he gets the information on the people injured.

"It is still unknown if there are any Kazakh nationals. We are clarifying all the circumstances," the Kazakh MFA press secretary said.

Recall that at least 20 tourists, including foreigners, have been injured in a road accident in Antalya, Dogan News Agency reported on Monday. According to its information, the minibus carrying the local and foreign tourists overturned while getting out of the tunnel on Antalya-Kemer highway. The driver failed to control the vehicle because of the rainy weather. The nationalities of the injured tourists are not provided. They were taken to the hospital.