Kazakh MFA checks information about Stockholm incident victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chief of the press service of the Kazakhstan Foreign Office Anuar Zhainakov has commented on the truck attack incident in Stockholm.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Embassy in Sweden are verifying the details of the Stockholm incident, when a truck attacked the pedestrians. Our diplomats in the Swedish capital are checking information about the victims of the tragedy," said Zhainakov.



According to him, as many as 120 Kazakhstani citizens have been registered in the Consular Section of the Kazakh Embassy.



As reported earlier, the truck hit several pedestrians in Stockholm killing at least three people. Prime Minister of the country Stefan Lofven said it appeared the crash was "a terror attack".