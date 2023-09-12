Kazakh MFA comments on chances of extradition for Kazakh woman who allegedly killed Turkish man

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh MFA official spokesperson commented on whether a Kazakh woman who allegedly killed her partner in Türkiye will be extradited to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday Aibek Smadiyarov, the spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, ruled out the extradition of the Kazakhstani who allegedly murdered her Turkish partner while the investigation is still ongoing.

The Kazakh side, in his words, can initiate an extradition request after the local court delivers its judgment.

Smadiyarov said that the duration of the investigation is totally up to the Turkish side.

Recall that the Kazakh national born in 1993 was arrested in Bursa on August 31 for allegedly killing her Turkish partner. The investigation is underway.