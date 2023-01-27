Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Foreign Ministry condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, killing one and injuring the diplomatic mission officials, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh MFA issued a statement saying it firmly condemns today’s armed attack on the Azerbaijan embassy in Tehran, leading to one death and injuries among diplomatic mission officials.

Kazakhstan does not tolerate any violence and aggression against diplomatic missions and officials, violating the international law and is universally condemned.

Condolences were expressed to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan, the family members of the killed Azerbaijani citizen Orkhan Askerov, as well as a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Kazakh Ministry believes the Islamic Republic of Iran carries out a thorough investigation into the incident and holds accountable those behind the attack.